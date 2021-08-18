News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Monsoon to pick up over central N-W India this week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon to revive over central and northwest India this week

After a long dry spell of nearly two weeks, monsoon is likely to pick up over central, east and parts of northwest India according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

'Misguided Malayalis who joined Taliban': Tharoor's tweet sparks row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparked a massive row after he doubted that there were two Malayali Taliban in one of the celebratory videos of the group that emerged after the takeover of Kabul. Read more

Assam's revised Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today

The Assam government's new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in regard to Covid-19 pandemic will come into effect from Wednesday. Read more

Miyamagic: Mohammed Siraj and the new hashtag in Indian fast bowling

Mohammed Siraj comes in many moods—there’s him shushing “haters” after yet another big wicket, or him streaming in to send yet another delivery that hits the spot, “tappe pe daalna”, as he likes to say, “intent” and intensity writ deep into his face. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says son Jeh is part of romantic song with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor has spoken about her experience working on Laal Singh Chaddha while pregnant with her second baby. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby Jeh Ali Khan in February this year. Read more

Sonam Kapoor in couture anarkali is nothing short of phenomenal with Anand Ahuja in pics from Rhea Kapoor's wedding

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor, married Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including Bollywood actor and Rhea's elder sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, Anand Ahuja. Read more