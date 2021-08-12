News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: No rain likely in Delhi until August 15, says IMD and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi weather: No rain likely until August 15, says IMD

Dry days lie ahead of the national Capital with the monsoon entering a break phase. This means no significant rainfall is likely till at least August 15, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

UP's Saturday lockdown ends, markets to remain shut only on Sundays from Aug 14

The Uttar Pradesh government has said shops and business establishments will remain closed only on Sundays from August 14 as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state have been on the decline.

Kareena Kapoor doing Shavasana in a bun and workout clothes is a mood, we relate

Bollywood actor, author and mother-of-two Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue yogini. After giving birth to her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, the star has been actively including yoga in her daily schedule to get fit and kickstart that postpartum recovery. Her latest workout post is a weekday mood, and we relate.

Shershaah movie review: Sincere Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram Batra with saintly swagger in simplistic Amazon war drama

Captain Vikram Batra didn't need an inciting incident to inspire him; he didn't come from a family of war veterans; and for as far back as he could remember, all he wanted to do was become a 'fauji'. Based on his short but stirring life, director Vishnu Varadhan's Kargil War drama Shershaah, out on Amazon Prime Video, is a sincere film undone by a shoehorned romantic subplot and a script that's terrified of scraping beneath the surface.

Is Indian team worried about Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's form? Virat Kohli gives an interesting answer

There has been a lot of talk around Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's form recently. Two of the most experienced players in the Indian Test team, Rahane and Pujara have been disappointing lately but India captain Virat Kohli does not think it is a worrying sign for Team ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's starting on Thursday.