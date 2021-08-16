News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: West Bengal to celebrate ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

West Bengal to celebrate 'Khela Hobe Divas' today

West Bengal will celebrate ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ on Monday, as announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee last month. Read more

Union health minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala today as state battles surge in Covid-19 cases

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on Monday to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state, which has been reporting a surge in infections. Read more

Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, says he 'was not feeling very great' after bagging the trophy

Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 late on Sunday night. While his fans rejoiced, the singer, in an interview after his win, confessed he wasn't feeling great about winning since he felt everyone deserved to win. Read more

Roger Federer to have knee surgery, has 'glimmer of hope' for return

Roger Federer will miss the upcoming U.S. Open and be sidelined for many months because he needs more knee surgery, an operation that the Swiss great said on Sunday will give him a "glimmer of hope" that he can resume his glittering career. Read more

Man bags world record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’. Watch

Have you seen those videos shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram that make your jaw drop in wonder? This clip showcasing a man creating a record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’ is one such video. Read more