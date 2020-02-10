News updates from Hindustan Times :Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grave concern on Monday about the incident of outsiders entering campus and molesting women students at Gargi College during a fest held last week. Read more

‘Whose government was it in 2012?’: Centre’s counter on SC quota verdict

The central government has nothing to do with the Supreme Court’s ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said in Parliament on Monday amid Opposition uproar. Read more

Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week

Diplomats of about 20 countries, including European nations, are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir by the end of this week, sources said. Read more

Thor director Taika Waititi blasts Apple MacBook keypads at Oscars 2020

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi won the 92nd Academy Award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Talking to the press backstage after winning the award, Waititi slammed Apple for its ‘horrendous’ MacBook keypads. Read more

Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dang look gorgeous as they get married. See first pics

TV actor Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with Shalabh Dang Monday afternoon and first pictures from the wedding are already out. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held on Sunday while the couple got engaged on Saturday. Read more

Sania Mirza’s post on losing 26 kgs in 4 months is truly inspirational

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, about two hours back, took to Instagram to share a post on her weight loss journey and it’s inspirational. There’s a chance that her post will motivate you to shed some kilos too. Read more

Oscars 2020: Chic dominatrix, classic silhouettes, ode to Kobe Bryant, eco-conscious ensembles at red carpet

The red carpet at the Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was quite squishy and mushy as heavy rained wrecked the beautiful walkway to the ceremony. Read more

ICC to investigate spat between India, Bangladesh players after U19 World Cup final - Report

Bangladesh produced a gritty performance on Sunday to beat defending champions India by three wickets (DLS) to clinch their maiden U19 World Cup title but the occasion turned ugly as players from both teams got involved in physical altercations after the match. Read more