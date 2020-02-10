e-paper
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment

Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grave concern on Monday about the incident of outsiders entering campus and molesting women students at Gargi College during a fest(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grave concern on Monday about the incident of outsiders entering campus and molesting women students at Gargi College during a fest held last week.

“Misbehaviour with our daughters in Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. Incidents like these cannot be tolerated.Culprits should be caught and given the harshest possible punishment and we must ensure that children studying in our colleges feel safe,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On Monday, students of the all-women Gargi College held a protest against the alleged molestation of girls by a group of unidentified men who had gatecrashed the college’s cultural festival. The students have demanded strict action against the intruders.

Over 100 students were present at the protest outside the gate of Gargi College. They alleged that the college management did not take any action even after the students took up the matter with it.

They also said that the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men had entered the college, but they did nothing to control the unruly crowd.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged molestation of women students on the college campus. A complaint has been received from the college authorities and a case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station.

The police said it had also launched an investigation into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage to gather evidence. A senior police officer revealed that the police, however, had not received any complaint in this regard.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the February 6 college fest held on the campus of Gargi College.

