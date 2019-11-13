News updates from Hindustan Times: NCP may demand sharing CM post in Maharashtra and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCP may demand sharing CM post in Maharashtra

Hours after President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra, allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) launched formal talks on Tuesday and said they will soon finalise a formula for sharing power in a Shiv Sena-led state government, people familiar with the matter said. The NCP wants the chief minister’s post for two-and-a-half-years, half the government’s term, a person familiar with the developments said.

Read more

Delhi’s ‘severe’ air quality likely to dip to ‘severe+’ zone by tomorrow

Delhi’s air quality continued to worsen through late Tuesday night, straying deeper into the ‘severe’ zone by Wednesday morning. Scientists and weather experts said that low wind speed will continue to impact the national capital’s air quality till Thursday, with a possibility of the levels dipping further to reach ‘severe+’ category by tomorrow.

Read more

Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns

The Indian Army’s first regiment of ultra-light howitzers is expected to consist of 15 ready-built M777s supplied by the US, and three locally built guns that will represent the country’s Make in India push for military hardware, two officials familiar with the move said.

Read more

BJP got Rs 743 cr in donations, 3 times more than other parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party received Rs 743 crore in donations above Rs 20,000 in financial year 2018-19, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to the party’s declaration to the Election Commission of India (ECI) onOctober 31 that was made public on Monday. This is a lot more than what other national parties received, and the highest that the BJP has ever raised through such donations.

Read more

Justice delayed is justice denied |Opinion

Today, it can take nearly 20 years if a case goes all the way from the subordinate court to the high court and then the Supreme Court. Twenty years means multiple generations of litigants, enormous cost and frustration — a case taking this long to be resolved is symptomatic of an inefficient and ineffective judicial system; any ‘justice’ delivered after a span of 20 years would be bereft of its true meaning.

Read more

Richa Chadha is now a stand-up comic

Richa Chadha is all set to venture into stand-up comedy, a genre she has tried on screen but not with the mix of her own personal humour. The actor will be among stand-up debutants like Taapsee Pannu and Shashi Tharoor on an upcoming Amazon Original Series.

Read more

Lodha panel secy slams BCCI bid to dilute reforms, SC’s ‘new jurisdiction’

BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month will likely see an attempt to amend major clauses in the Justice RM Lodha Committee report for the cricket body’s reforms. The agenda for the AGM on December 1 proposes amendments to key clauses in BCCI’s new statute, drawn up on the basis of the Lodha report and approved by the Supreme Court. It is seen as a bid to remove the ‘cooling-off’ period, to allow president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah—their terms are now to 10 months—get a full term.

Read more