News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:38 IST

Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will make a 600-km road trip to the border town of Murshidabad from Kolkata and back because the Bengal government has refused to let him use a chopper for an event, Raj Bhavan said in a statement. Read more.

ED arrests Malvinder Singh, former Fortis promoter, in RFL money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani in a money-laundering case in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), news agency PTI reported. Read more.

Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too

Chief Minister Banerjee hasn’t been on the best of terms with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had moved into Raj Bhavan in July this year. They have been sniping at each other for most of the past three-odd months. Banerjee has been particularly uncomfortable at Dhankhar seeking to hold meetings with state officials and making field visits. Read more.

MP Congress MLA’s name in BPL list, reveals RTI; probe ordered

RTI activist Bhuvneshwar Prasad Mishra filed an application under Right to Information (RTI) in September to get the details of beneficiaries of ‘Annapurna’ scheme under which BPL card holders get ration at subsidised rate. In reply, he found the name of Bisahulal Singh registered under the scheme from year 2013 and 11 members of his family were getting benefit of the scheme. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing Ricky Ponting’s huge feat

India batsman Virat Kohli will be on the cusp of achieving a massive milestone when he comes out to bat in the first Test against Afghanistan in Indore. The right-handed batsman is currently tied at the 2nd place in the list of players with most Test centuries (19) as captain along with Australia’s Ricky Ponting. If Kohli manages to get a ton in Indore, he will surpass Ponting to take the sole spot at the 2nd position in the list. Read more.

Malaika Arora revealed two key things which help her stay fit at 46. Read on

Malaika Arora, a sultry diva who’s often referred to as the Indian J-Lo by her fans has indeed proved that age is just a number. Her skin glistens like a 20-year-old and her fashion sense and outfits always stun us. The lady is not just a fashion diva but also a go-getter. She is known to make bold choices and doesn’t care about what people think of her. She also never holds herself back from expressing her opinions. Read more.

Anu Malik shares long note as harassment allegations resurface: ‘Behind this happy face, I’m in pain’

In the note, he wrote about how his silence is being mistaken for weakness. He added that the allegations have left his family traumatised and ‘tarnished his career’. He even asked why the allegations are popping up after all this time and warned that he would take legal action should the allegations continue. Readmore.