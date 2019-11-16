News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP may bank on multi-polar fight in Jharkhand and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 08:51 IST

BJP may bank on multi-polar fight in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has set itself the target of winning more than 65 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, is banking on the multi-cornered contest in the state to win in the five phase assembly election starting on November 30. Read more.

‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin

The German government believes there has been a “sharp increase” in Pakistan’s activities in recent years to illegally procure technology used in nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) weapons, according to official documents. Read more.

Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters

Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said.There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift road blocks to ambush the convoy of over 100 buses. Read more.

Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today

The Sabarimala will open on Saturday for a three-month pilgrimage season amid confusion over the latest verdict of the Supreme Court and threats by some women activists to worship at hilltop temple. The state government has said it won’t provide protection to women devotees but many activists have announced their plan to enter the temple. Read more.

‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings

Amid the ongoing impeachment hearings against him by a Democrats-dominated Congressional panel, US President Donald Trump has asserted that he has the right to speak and the freedom of speech. The US president said he watched the second-day public hearing on impeachment against him by the Congressional Committee. Read more.

Opinion| Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?

The decision by the Supreme Court to send the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench is disappointing. While there is no formal stay on the entry of women into the shrine — the restrictions were lifted by a 2018 court order that will now be reviewed — ferocious and violent protests and political pussyfooting means that an effective ban remains. Read more.

Ritu Phogat begins life inside the cage

From mat to cage, Ritu Phogat had eight months to get battle-ready for the big leap. A major chunk of that time was spent in Singapore where the daughter of Mahavir Phogat sharpened her skills in a new sport: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).The preparation will be put to test at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing on Saturday, where Phogat will take on South Korea’s Nam Hee Kim in an atomweight (52kg) clash in the ONE Championship. Read more.

Happy birthday Aaradhya: As Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter turns 8, check out her best pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya celebrates her eighth birthday on Saturday. To kick start the celebrations, we bring you her best and more adorable pictures with the whole family. Talking about her daughter, Aishwarya once said how inculcating traditions in her daughter came naturally for her. Read more.