News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:55 IST

BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has had some mixed luck in its alliance formation ahead of assembly elections of February 8. Read more

‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea

Gupta had contended that he was a juvenile on 16 December 2012 when a 23-year-old paramedic on her way home was gang-raped and killed by six people. Read more

Jagat Prakash Nadda, silent strategist, rises to the helm in BJP

Belonging to a Brahmin family from Himachal Pradesh, it was in Bihar where Nadda got his initial lessons in politics as a student leader of the ABVP. Read more

NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case

A Delhi court on Monday convicted people including NGO owner Brajesh Thakur for sexual assault of girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar. Read more

Not in name of religion, says plea against minorities commission in SC

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the central government on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the National Commission for Minorities set up under a 1992 law. Read more

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reign supreme; Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja move up

Kohli is at the top of the pile with 886 points after his ‘Man of the Series’ effort of 183 runs while Rohit’s 171 runs, which included a match-winning 119 in the final ODI, took to 868 points and strengthened his number 2 position. Read more

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar bring a long-awaited romcom. Watch

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first trailer for his next comedy film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann plays a gay man in the film opposite Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar. Read more

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is rolling out a fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has shared a video highlighting that his company will soon roll out a fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India. Read more

Paris Fashion Week 2020: Gigi and Bella Hadid twin in coordinated Jacquemus haute couture

The sisters bear a huge resemblance to each other, obviously, but during the show they were even dressed in similar colours and styled the same way too, and looked like twins. Read more