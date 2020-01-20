Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar bring a long-awaited romcom. Watch

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first trailer for his next comedy film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann plays a gay man in the film opposite Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar.

The film stars Ayushmann and Jitendra as two men in love who can’t get the latter’s family to accept their relationship. Gajraj Rao plays the strict father who would do anything in his might to set his son straight, literally. He brings along a beautiful young woman to woo his son and when nothing works, he even beats his lover to a pulp.

Through it all, the two boys relentlessly fight for their right to live and love. Watch the trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan here:

Ayushmann also shared three new posters for the film on Monday morning to announce the trailer release time. Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, the posters also featured other actors such as Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manvi Gagroo and others.

One of the posters showed Jitendra dressed like a groom and Ayushmaan sitting in his lap, posing for the camera. Meanwhile, other family members, all in not-so happy-faces, are trying to drag Jitendra back to their side. The 35-year-old actor also let his followers know of the trailer release which was scheduled for a peculiarly specific time: 1:33pm.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film comes after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was released in 2017. The original starred Ayushmann with Bhumi Pednekar. In it, Ayushman’s character suffered from erectile dysfunction.

The second part is aimed at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner. It is set to release on February 21.

