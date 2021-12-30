News updates from Hindustan Times: BMC asks for details on UK, West Asia returnees as new strain of virus raises concern and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai civic body seeks info on UK, West Asia returnees amid concerns about new virus strain

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked its ward officers, private hospitals, and societies to inform the civic body if they find any returnees from the UK and West Asia. The request comes amid concerns about the spread of the new and more contagious Covid-19 strain found in the UK. Read More

Lower legal drinking age to 21, reduce number of dry days: Delhi panel

A committee set up by the Delhi government to suggest ways to augment excise revenue has suggested that the legal age for drinking be reduced from 25 years to 21 years in Delhi, the number of dry days in a year be reduced to three. Read More

Government doubles penalty for missing ITR due date this year

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to file the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 to December 31, beyond the usual date of July 31, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read More

K’taka panchayat polls: Counting underway as parties vie to establish supremacy

The counting of votes for the Karnataka gram panchayat election (voting was held in two phases on December 22 and 27), has begun. While the gram panchayat election is being held on a party-less basis, all the three main contenders.Read More

‘You had to be around the Australian commentary boxes’: Gavaskar says Ponting, Warne, and Gilchrist had ‘nothing but praise for Rahane’s captaincy’

Ajinkya Rahane has been accumulating a lot of plaudits for the way he has led the team in the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne. After the humiliation in Adelaide where they were bowled out for just 36, things did not look up for the Indian team. Read More

General Motors recalls over 600,000 vehicles due to defect in front seat belts

General Motors has issued a recall for 624,216 of its pickups and SUVs with defect in front center seatbelt bracket that might cause injury to the occupant sitting in the center of the front row, in case of hard braking. Read More

Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has recollected the day he suffered a heart attack, and how the diagnosis came as a huge surprise to him. He said he had reached his gym for workout when he started feeling unwell. Read More

Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch

A protest was held outside the Canadian embassy in Washington DC on December 29 afternoon over the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch. Protestors demanded a formal investigation into her death. Karima Baloch, also known as Mehrab, was a prominent Baloch voice. Watch