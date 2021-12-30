e-paper
K'taka panchayat polls: Counting underway as parties vie to establish supremacy

K’taka panchayat polls: Counting underway as parties vie to establish supremacy

The outcome of the gram panchayat election is expected to reflect the current mood of the rural citizenry in the state

karnataka Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Bloomberg)
         

The counting of votes for the Karnataka gram panchayat election (voting was held in two phases on December 22 and 27), has begun. While the gram panchayat election is being held on a party-less basis, all the three main contenders, the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular), are vying to have a majority of their supporters elected.

The outcome of the gram panchayat election is expected to reflect the current mood of the rural citizenry in the state. Since the voting was held on paper ballots, counting is expected to be completed only late Wednesday night and trends are expected by late afternoon.

Actual vote counting began after a thorough mixing of ballot papers. Candidates are vying for 82,616 seats in total, of which 8,074 have been elected unopposed.

