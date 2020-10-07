News updates from Hindustan Times: Cabinet gives nod to Rs 8,575 crore East-West Metro Corridor project in Kolkata and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:03 IST

Cabinet gives nod to Rs 8,575 crore East-West Metro Corridor project in Kolkata

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to complete the Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crore. This will give a boost to mass transit system, said Union minister Piyush Goyal while briefing media on cabinet decisions today. Read more

‘Choose BJP or farmers’: Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Chautala’s house, detained

The Haryana police on Wednesday detained activist Yogendra Yadav and several farmers, protesting near the houses of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala in Sirsa, seeking resignation of the duo from the Manohar Lal Khattar led government. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles

Soon after actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by Bombay high court, Mumbai Police warned journalists that strict action will be taken against media representatives if they chased the vehicle of any celebrity, advocate or a person they wanted to interview. Read more

IPL 2020: KKR’s Ali Khan ruled out of tournament due to injury

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), USA speedster Ali Khan has been ruled out the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following an injury. Read more

Swara Bhasker takes dig at Kangana Ranaut after AIIMS says Sushant died by suicide: ‘Weren’t some people going to return awards’

Actor Swara Bhaskar took a dig at Kangana Ranaut after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was not murdered. Read more

Los Angeles, Pic du Midi and the Atacama Desert: World’s most extraordinary sites for stargazing

There are very few wonders in the world that can compare to the vast magnificence of the night sky. Read more

At UNGA, 39 countries slam China over Uyghur rights abuse, Hong Kong situation

At United Nations General Assembly third committee, 39 countries joined a call urging China to respect the human rights of minority Uyghurs and expressed concern about the situation in Hong Kong. Read more

Tata Motors launches more affordable Harrier Dark Edition XT

Tata Motors has recently introduced the Harrier Dark Edition XT variant at ₹16.50 lakh. Read more