Swara Bhasker takes dig at Kangana Ranaut after AIIMS says Sushant died by suicide: ‘Weren’t some people going to return awards’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:36 IST

Actor Swara Bhaskar took a dig at Kangana Ranaut after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was not murdered. Swara mentioned in a tweet how ‘some people’ has proclaimed that they would return their awards of their claims in the Sushant death case were proven wrong.

“Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???,” Swara wrote in her tweet. Kangana had made claims that Sushant did not die by suicide but was ‘murdered by the movie mafia’.

In an interview with Republic TV, she had said, “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

“I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she had added.

The medical board of the AIIMS had earlier submitted a report on Sushant’s death case directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They confirmed that actor Sushant died by suicide. “We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide,” Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head had told ANI last week.

Sushant’s family and their lawyer Vikas Singh have expressed disagreement with Dr Gupta’s report. Vikas wrote to the director of the CBI expressing doubt over the forensic report submitted by AIIMS Delhi team in the case and sought that matter be referred to another forensic team.

Follow @htshowbiz for more