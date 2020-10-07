e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker takes dig at Kangana Ranaut after AIIMS says Sushant died by suicide: ‘Weren’t some people going to return awards’

Swara Bhasker takes dig at Kangana Ranaut after AIIMS says Sushant died by suicide: ‘Weren’t some people going to return awards’

Swara Bhasker has shared a tweet, seemingly taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut for the comments she made in an earlier interview. Kangana had said that she would return her Padma Shri if her claims in Sushant Singh Rajput death case were proven wrong.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swara Bhasker has once again tweeted about Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has once again tweeted about Kangana Ranaut.
         

Actor Swara Bhaskar took a dig at Kangana Ranaut after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was not murdered. Swara mentioned in a tweet how ‘some people’ has proclaimed that they would return their awards of their claims in the Sushant death case were proven wrong.

“Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???,” Swara wrote in her tweet. Kangana had made claims that Sushant did not die by suicide but was ‘murdered by the movie mafia’.

In an interview with Republic TV, she had said, “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

“I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she had added.

The medical board of the AIIMS had earlier submitted a report on Sushant’s death case directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They confirmed that actor Sushant died by suicide. “We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide,” Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head had told ANI last week.

Sushant’s family and their lawyer Vikas Singh have expressed disagreement with Dr Gupta’s report. Vikas wrote to the director of the CBI expressing doubt over the forensic report submitted by AIIMS Delhi team in the case and sought that matter be referred to another forensic team.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In