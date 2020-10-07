‘Choose BJP or farmers’: Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Chautala’s house, detained

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST

The Haryana police on Wednesday detained activist Yogendra Yadav and several farmers, protesting near the houses of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala in Sirsa, seeking resignation of the duo from the Manohar Lal Khattar led government.

The civil lines police took Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and nearly 100 farmers in custody alleging violation of Covid-19 rules.

Yadav said they were sitting on an indefinite strike at Bhuman Shah chowk since Tuesday night and will continue their protests until Dushyant and his granduncle resign from the Khattar government.

“The farmers have clearly asked the duo to choose whether they want to stay with them or the BJP government in Haryana. They can enjoy power for four years if they opt for the BJP, but the upcoming generations of farmers will never forgive them for supporting these death warrants,” said Yogendra Yadav, referring to the farm bills passed by the Centre and opposed by a big section of farmers, who are calling the three laws, ‘death warrants’ for the community.

Not dissuaded by the detentions, several farmers resumed the protest at Bhuman Shah chowk.