Mumbai News

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles

The police decided to take action after Rhea Chakraborty and a few other persons who were called for questioning by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case were mobbed

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Media personnel surround Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty.
Media personnel surround Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty.(Reuters File)
         

Soon after actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by Bombay high court, Mumbai Police warned journalists that strict action will be taken against media representatives if they chased the vehicle of any celebrity, advocate or a person they wanted to interview.

Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 9 after being questioned for three consecutive days at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for over 21 hours in a drug case linked to the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, is expected to be released from Byculla Prison once the court’s order has been served.

Also Read: ‘She has no criminal antecedents’: 5 things Bombay high court said while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar (Zone 1) said, “Media persons cannot chase the vehicle of any celebrity, advocate, or any person they want to interview. You cannot endanger the life of a person or of any person walking on the road or travelling in another vehicle. You cannot endanger your life during the chase either; it is an offence.”

“If such things happen, then we will take strict action not only against the driver but also against the person instigating them,” added Nishandar. “We decided to take action after Rhea [Chakraborty] and a few other persons who were called for questioning by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case were mobbed by media persons and their vehicles were chased by representatives of the electronic media from their residence to NCB’s office in south Mumbai,” said a senior IPS officer on condition of anonymity.

