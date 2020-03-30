News updates from Hindustan Times: Can Covid-19 spread after symptoms end and all the latest news

Mar 30, 2020

Coronavirus update: Can Covid-19 spread after symptoms end?

Some Covid-19 patients might be capable of transmitting the virus even after all symptoms of the disease disappear, a new study has found, and recommended that the quarantine period for seemingly cured people be extended to avoid any possibility of infection. Read more

Coronavirus update: Bengal men self-quarantine on tree to keep others safe

With no separate rooms in their homes, seven men in West Bengal’s Purulia district spent days on a tree after they were advised to stay in isolation over fears they could be infected with coronavirus when they returned from Chennai to their village on March 24. Read more

Coronavirus update: Vizag man walks home from Jamshedpur to see sick mother, brought back

A man in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur had set out on foot for a nearly 800km journey to Visakhapatnam to see his sick mother during the national lockdown for Covid-19 before being brought back by the police. Read more

Coronavirus update: 14-year-old charged for playing prank, coughing on groceries in US store

A 14-year-old boy was charged over a prank in which he allegedly coughed on produce at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, amid the coronavirus scare in the US, officials said on Sunday. The grocer called 911 and reported a disturbance, following which the deputies arrived the store, they said. Read more

Football may never be the same again

“I want to see the trophy go through the Shankly gates!” US-based British comedian John Oliver screamed and gesticulated in the latest episode of his late-night talk show, shot in New York without a studio audience and broadcast earlier this month. Read more

Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing positive for Covid-19, says ‘I hope my next test is negative’

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for novel coronavirus for the fourth time, has shared an emotional post on Instagram. As fans showed concern for the singer, she made it clear that she was “not in the ICU” and was waiting to meet her kids and family. Read more

COVID-19: Rs 2.5-cr grant challenge for medtech entrepreneurs

In order to speedily augment the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) on Sunday threw a challenge #Innovate2BeatCOVID for medtech entrepreneurs. Read more

Covid-19: Here’s how lying face down improves breathing in severe cases

In order to fight novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has killed more than 16,000 people globally, Chinese researchers have found that lying face down is beneficial and improves breathing in severe cases of COVID-19. Read more