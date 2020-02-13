News updates from Hindustan Times: Can parties deny ticket to people with criminal background? SC to decide and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Can parties deny ticket to people with criminal background? SC to decide today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will pronounce its verdict on steps to be taken to address the problem of criminalisation of politics. The court in its judgment is expected to decide whether directions can be issued to political parties to deny tickets to candidates with criminal background. Read more.

Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs

The Punjab Police is concerned about the growing use of technology in a narco-terrorism racket from across the border in Pakistan, with about 40 movements of sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) noticed in the Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozpur and Fazilka districts. Read more.

Disquiet in BJP after party’s crushing defeat in Delhi poll, but all back nationalism plank

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari Wednesday dismissed reports that he offered to step down after the party’s crushing defeat in the Delhi elections in which it won only eight seats. Read more.

Kolkata can’t dial ‘100’ as police system goes down; cellphones come to the rescue

When someone is in distress, dialling police helpline number ‘100’ can help. But not in Kolkata. The entire system which hosted the number 100 and other emergency services like 112, 1090 and 1091 went down on Tuesday. Read more.

Tug of war likely among Maharashtra coalition partners over Rajya Sabha seat

With seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra retiring in April, there might be a tug of war between the three allies of the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi for an additional seat in the Upper House. Read more.

Sarfaraz Khan making up for lost time with daddy hundreds

Sarfaraz Khan is fast making up for lost time this season. As Mumbai play their last game of their season, ‘Macho’ is one of the first names on the team sheet. On Wednesday, he served another reminder of his potential with a scintillating 169 not out. Read more.

Kartik Aaryan says he’s a big Shah Rukh Khan fan: ‘Playing a romantic hero was my dream’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has said that he is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, and that playing a romantic hero had always been a dream of his. Read more.