Kolkata can’t dial ‘100’ as police system goes down; cellphones come to the rescue

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 08:33 IST

When someone is in distress, dialling police helpline number ‘100’ can help. But not in Kolkata.

The entire system which hosted the number 100 and other emergency services like 112, 1090 and 1091 went down on Tuesday.

“These are all BSNL landlines. We have no idea what went wrong. We are having problems with some other numbers as well,” said an officer on duty at the control room in Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Police sought the media’s help in sharing alternative cellphone numbers.

In a social media post, Kolkata Police said, “The landline numbers of Lalbazar Control Room( including 100) is presently out of order due to some technical snag. Efforts are on to set things right at the earliest. Till such time the numbers get functional, please contact the Control Room at the following numbers: 9874903465, 9432610446, 9432610443, 9432624365, Senior Citizen Helpline: 9830088884, Medical Helpline: 9830079999.”

The police officers held a high-level meeting with BSNL officials on Wednesday and urged them to restore the services.