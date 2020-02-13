Kartik Aaryan says he’s a big Shah Rukh Khan fan: ‘Playing a romantic hero was my dream’

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan can’t thank his stars enough for the success he is enjoying. Since his big breakthrough film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS; 2018), the actor has been on a roll and seems to have become one of the most sought-after young stars in Bollywood. With an enviable line-up and a spotless box office trajectory, he is surely having a dream run. And that’s what the Love Aaj Kal actor plans to steam ahead with. “I want people to look forward to every film I do, and that’s why I’m trying to do different genres,” says Kartik, who also starred in Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019).

After SKTKS, you’ve had back-to-back hits. Is there any sort of pressure with your next release?

I’d be lying if I say there’s no pressure. Being actors, we know that a Friday is very crucial for everyone attached to a film. But, I guess everyone would agree that it’s a feeling any actor would like to go through. I know there are certain expectations from me and from my film, and we’ve to live up to it. In Love Aaj Kal , I’ve played a double role for the first time and I’m excited as well as nervous. I’m very curious to know how the audience will react to it.

The film puts you in a completely new zone, of an out-and-out romantic hero in an Imtiaz Ali film. What’s the feeling like?

I’ve grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic films. I’m his huge fan. So, playing a romantic hero was always my dream. Now, for the first time, I’ve got an opportunity to portray, not one, but two different characters from two different eras, who are hard-core romantic at heart. And the fact that I got to do ‘something different’ in an Imtiaz Ali film — who is known for creating a magical yet relatable romantic world — is like sone par suhaga, and a very special feeling, too.

Do you find this to be the most exciting time as an actor, getting to work in a range of films, and also with top filmmakers?

I’m grateful to the filmmakers for giving me the opportunity to be part of their dream, their world. It’s the best time to be in the Hindi film industry. Filmmakers are ready to experiment, trying to push the envelope and creating something new. As a result, great scripts are being written. For instance, I saw Tanhaji (earlier this year) and was blown away by the visuals that (director) Om Raut has created. I’m glad that he thought of me for his next film.

What has been your biggest takeaway from Love Aaj Kal and working with Imtiaz?

This has been my most special experience. After working with him, I feel I’ve changed not only as an actor, but also as a person. That’s the magic of Imtiaz sir. I’m waiting for the next chance to work with him.

Are you looking at taking up a particular kind of films at this stage of your career?

I want to give a new, exciting experience to the audience with each film. If you see Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, they’re all totally different from each other. Like a pure romantic film, I also wanted to do a big actioner. So, when Om (Raut) narrated me a story, I could see myself in that world. I’m very excited to begin prep for his film. That would require intense prep, so I shall start training for it, soon.

