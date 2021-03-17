News updates from HT| Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million ration cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths. Read more

BHU, Reliance rebut reports that Nita Ambani was invited to be visiting faculty

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday refuted news reports on a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting faculty at Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Hindu University, reported news agency ANI. Read more

Uttarakhand CM’s statement on ‘ripped’ jeans draws flak

Women rights activists and the opposition Congress on Wednesday criticised Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comments a day earlier that wearing ripped jeans is not Indian culture but aping of the West. Read more

US pinpricks China over strings attached ‘vaccine diplomacy’, packs in a warning

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has set the tone for the first face-to-face meeting with senior Joe Biden administration officials and their Chinese counterparts to be held in freezing Alaska this week. Read more

Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?

In a fickle format where 4-5 balls can change the entire course of a match and a number of top-rung contenders like Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Martin Guptill or Aaron Finch in the fray, that may seem like a tough question to answer. Read more

When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar might be cracking up viewers with their hilarious banter, courtesy of their recent television commercial. Read more

Skoda Kushaq to make world debut on Thursday: Five things to expect

The much-awaited Skoda Kushaq is going to be revealed for the very first time on Thursday (March 18th, 2021). It is going to be the production-spec version of the Vision-IN SUV which was revealed for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt

Making jaws drop in awe with one sartorially elegant look after another, Kajal Aggarwal has set Mosagallu promotions on fire ahead of the film’s grand release that co-stars Vishnu Manchu. Read more

Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing

When it comes to a wedding, a whole lot of meticulous planning is done to ensure the ceremony goes through without a hitch and the day is the most special for the bride and groom. Read more

Watch | ‘If we don’t stop Covid right now…’: PM Modi’s warning after meet with CMs