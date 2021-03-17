News updates from HT| Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC and all the latest news
Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million ration cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths. Read more
BHU, Reliance rebut reports that Nita Ambani was invited to be visiting faculty
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday refuted news reports on a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting faculty at Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Hindu University, reported news agency ANI. Read more
Uttarakhand CM’s statement on ‘ripped’ jeans draws flak
Women rights activists and the opposition Congress on Wednesday criticised Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comments a day earlier that wearing ripped jeans is not Indian culture but aping of the West. Read more
US pinpricks China over strings attached ‘vaccine diplomacy’, packs in a warning
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has set the tone for the first face-to-face meeting with senior Joe Biden administration officials and their Chinese counterparts to be held in freezing Alaska this week. Read more
Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?
In a fickle format where 4-5 balls can change the entire course of a match and a number of top-rung contenders like Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Martin Guptill or Aaron Finch in the fray, that may seem like a tough question to answer. Read more
When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar might be cracking up viewers with their hilarious banter, courtesy of their recent television commercial. Read more
Skoda Kushaq to make world debut on Thursday: Five things to expect
The much-awaited Skoda Kushaq is going to be revealed for the very first time on Thursday (March 18th, 2021). It is going to be the production-spec version of the Vision-IN SUV which was revealed for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. Read more
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt
Making jaws drop in awe with one sartorially elegant look after another, Kajal Aggarwal has set Mosagallu promotions on fire ahead of the film’s grand release that co-stars Vishnu Manchu. Read more
Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing
When it comes to a wedding, a whole lot of meticulous planning is done to ensure the ceremony goes through without a hitch and the day is the most special for the bride and groom. Read more
Watch | ‘If we don’t stop Covid right now…’: PM Modi’s warning after meet with CMs
60% of all Covid-19 active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health ministry
- The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.
PM asked K'taka to focus on 3 areas bordering Maharashtra, says Yediyurappa
- BS Yediyurappa also told reporters that the reason the Prime Minister emphasised on these three areas is because of their proximity to Maharashtra
News updates from HT: Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar serious
70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15
With BJP’s steady rise in Odisha, CM Patnaik turns to religion, culture
Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states
Covid-19 taught us no nation is immune to global disasters: PM Modi
- Terming the current situation "unprecedented", the Prime Minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together.
Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years
Inter-state gang selling PG medical seats busted; scores of students cheated
YSR Congress confident of winning Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in by election
Polygraph test can only be conducted with consent of the accused: Karnataka HC
Received complaints citing violation of FDI against some e-comm firms: Goyal
Hit by pandemic, gig workers plan to create umbrella union
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss resurgence of Covid-19: Here’s what he said
