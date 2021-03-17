IND USA
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt

  • Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Making jaws drop in awe with one sartorially elegant look after another, Kajal Aggarwal has set Mosagallu promotions on fire ahead of the film’s grand release that co-stars Vishnu Manchu. In her latest set of fashionable pictures, Kajal was seen channeling hot vibes as she set the mercury soaring with her sizzling western look.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor dropped a slew of pictures that inevitably raised the bar of fashion goals as Kajal slew the skirt and top look. The pictures featured the diva in a carpet print sequins box top which she teamed with a slit skirt as she dolled up to promote her upcoming film, Mosagallu.

Made of sheeted print fabric, the skirt and top both sported Turkish Carpet print in multicolours and sequins all over to ace and redefine the bling fashion. Apart from the sensory and cultural experience, the apparel came with a touch of luxurious elegance courtesy the luxe rich textile and edgy silhouette.

While the box top came with comfortable half-sleeves, the skirt sported a thigh-high slit to add to the oomph factor. Completing her attire with a pair of beige heels from womens footwear brand, Something I, Kajal accessorised her look with a pair of Athena Hoop earrings from Olio and OverLap Textured Ring from Antarez Jewels.

Leaving her soft curls open in mid-parted hairstyle, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kajal set fans hearts aflutter.

The skirt and top are credited to from Indian fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label that prides in luxuriously detailed hand embroidery, luxe rich textiles and focuses on practicality and movement even for the most visionary outfits. While the box top that Kajal donned, originally costs 22,500 on her designer website, the slit skirt is priced at 24,500.

Kajal Aggarwal's sequins box top from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label(nikitamhaisalkar.com)
Kajal Aggarwal's sequins box top from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label(nikitamhaisalkar.com)
Kajal Aggarwal's sequins slit skirt from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label(nikitamhaisalkar.com)
Kajal Aggarwal's sequins slit skirt from Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label(nikitamhaisalkar.com)

Kajal Aggarwal was styled by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya. The South sensation is also shooting for one of her highly anticipated movies of Tollywood, Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi alongside her.

