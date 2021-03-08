Kajal Aggarwal re-defines comfort, luxury and elegance in wine organza saree

IND USA
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:20 AM IST

When not shooting for one of her highly anticipated movies of Tollywood, Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi alongside her, South sensation Kajal Aggarwal is busy slaying at the promotions ahead of the grand release of Mosagallu that co-stars Vishnu Manchu. Recently, the diva flooded the Internet with her jaw-dropping pictures in a wine organza saree and proved to be at the top of her fashion game as she re-defined comfort, luxury and elegance.

Flaunting her sartorial impressions in the six-yards of elegance, Kajal took to her social media handle to share a slew of pictures. They featured her donning a wine discharge print organza saree that sported a high-neck blouse with sheer full-sleeves and cinched cuffs all made from organza fabric.

The wine-base saree featured purple floral motifs printed all over it and Kajal accessorised the look with a pair of sleek silver earrings while leaving her straight tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lip gloss, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, filled-in eyebrows and bronze highlighter.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kajal captioned the pictures simply with a white heart emoji and fans were on frenzy.

Kajal’s wine discharge print organza saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. The wine organza saree originally costs 22,500 on their designer website.

Kajal Aggarwal’s wine discharge print organza saree from Anavila Misra’s eponymous label(anavila.com)
Kajal Aggarwal’s wine discharge print organza saree from Anavila Misra’s eponymous label(anavila.com)

The diva was styled by costume designer and wardrobe stylist Pallavi Singh. Kajal’s look is a perfect blend of contemporary with traditional to give an uber-chic look to India wear and we can’t help but bookmark it for our next ethnic event.

