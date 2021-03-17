IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US rebuke to China for vaccine diplomacy sets tone for meet in freezing Alaska
The Biden administration has criticised Beijing for its use of “coercion”, and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics. (Agencies)
The Biden administration has criticised Beijing for its use of “coercion”, and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics. (Agencies)
world news

US rebuke to China for vaccine diplomacy sets tone for meet in freezing Alaska

Antony Blinken has said the US and Japan will push back, if necessary when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has set the tone for the first face-to-face meeting with senior Joe Biden administration officials and their Chinese counterparts to be held in freezing Alaska this week, lashing out at Beijing for its use of “coercion” with neighbours and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics.

Blinken’s comments, made during a visit to Japan, come right before he and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are slated to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday.

“We will push back, if necessary when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way,” Blinken said, according to a Reuters report, soon after he and defence secretary Lloyd Austin wrapped up their “2+2” format talks with their Japanese counterparts.

China had come up again and again in their conversation. In a joint statement released after the talks, the two countries expressed concern at Beijing’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, “unlawful” maritime claims and activities in the South China Sea and “unilateral action” to try to change the status quo over the East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but also claimed by China.

Beijing has built artificial islands in the South China Sea and positioned military equipment to claim most of the sea’s waterways. In the East China Sea, China claims the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, and has lately increased activity in this area.

The two members of the Biden administration later headed to Seoul. Defence secretary Austin will fly to New Delhi after the Seoul leg. By all accounts, the visits are part of the Biden administration’s efforts to mobilise support for pushback on China’s aggressive policies and reassure the US’ key regional allies.

In a conversation with journalists in Tokyo before flying out to Seoul, Blinken made pointed references to China’s effort to engage in so-called vaccine diplomacy, underlining that this policy came with “strings attached”.

“We shouldn’t tie the distribution or access to vaccines to politics or to geopolitics,” Blinken said, according to Nikkei Asia.

This policy comes with “strings attached... And that certain requests are made, and maybe stronger requests are made of countries in order to receive the vaccines,” Blinken said, emphasising that he hoped that the vaccine rollout was being done because it’s in the overall interest of humanity.

Blinken didn’t refer to the Vaccine Initiative signed off by Quad leaders last week but the contrast was implicit. The Quad plan commits members of the four nation-grouping to pool resources to make the vaccine available to millions across the region. India will, under this initiative, produce up to 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022, financed by the US and Japan, for last-mile distribution by Australia in the South-East Asian nations of the Indo-Pacific.

Meeting in Alaska

Blinken’s sharp remarks directed at President Xi Jinping’s China are in line with the signals from the White House that President Biden would mostly continue with the hardline on an aggressive China. The meeting in Alaska, a symbolic reference to the US’ enduring Pacific power, will be an opportunity to reinforce this messaging. To be sure, White House officials have indicated that there wasn’t an awful lot that the two sides may end up agreeing on. News agency AP said no major announcements are expected at the end of the talks.

Evan Medeiros, an Asia specialist in the Obama administration who now teaches at Georgetown University, told news agency Reuters that the Alaska talks were like “the first round of a boxing match”. It was unlikely to resolve any major issues, but could lower the chance of future miscalculations between the rivals, Medeiros said.

NSA Sullivan, Reuters said, made it clear last week that the United States would use the meeting to convey to China its strategic intention and concerns with China’s actions, including the rollback of democracy in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, strains across the Taiwan Strait, economic coercion over Australia, and harassment in waters disputed with Japan around the Senkaku islands. Those are areas where Beijing says Washington shouldn’t meddle.

Lloyd Austin’s trip to India

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to New Delhi on the last leg of his three-nation tour signals the considerable strategic significance that the Biden administration places on ties with India. Austin, who will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, among others, had described cementing the US’ alliances and partnerships as the thrust area for his visit. He lands in Delhi on Friday.

Military-to-military cooperation, defence trade, the Indo-Pacific region and the situation in Afghanistan will be on the agenda. The two sides are expected to discuss strengthening their presence in the Indo-Pacific and a proposal to buy 30 Predator armed drones - 10 each for the army, navy and the air force - that would cost New Delhi nearly $ 3 billion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Francis, who visited Myanmar in 2017, said: "Blood does not resolve anything. Dialogue must prevail."(REUTERS)
Francis, who visited Myanmar in 2017, said: "Blood does not resolve anything. Dialogue must prevail."(REUTERS)
world news

'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis

Reuters, Vatican City
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:30 PM IST
More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.(Pixabay)
Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.(Pixabay)
world news

Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The extent of protests Wednesday in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications, limiting access to timely information.(Reuters)
The extent of protests Wednesday in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications, limiting access to timely information.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown

PTI, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The verified death toll among protesters since the February 1 coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi has now exceeded 200, according to a tally compiled by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden and other advocates including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to various states as part of the "Help Is Here Tour."(AP File Photo)
Biden and other advocates including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to various states as part of the "Help Is Here Tour."(AP File Photo)
world news

Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The package, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history, provides $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration has criticised Beijing for its use of “coercion”, and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics. (Agencies)
The Biden administration has criticised Beijing for its use of “coercion”, and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics. (Agencies)
world news

US rebuke to China for vaccine diplomacy sets tone for meet in freezing Alaska

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Antony Blinken has said the US and Japan will push back, if necessary when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way
READ FULL STORY
Close
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray.(Reuters File Photo )
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Sri Lanka to continue with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine: Govt spokesman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Some nations, mostly European, suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup demonstrators march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar's Buddhist monks urge military to end violence against protesters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST
In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed organisation also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities, in an apparent protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam.(Reuters)
A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam.(Reuters)
world news

Vietnam says homegrown Covid-19 vaccine to be available by 4th quarter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • The announcement comes as more countries try to speed up development of homegrown vaccines amid tight global supply and concerns over the emergence of new strains of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A voter arrives to cast a vote in the 2021 Dutch general elections at the House of Representatives in the Hague.(AFP)
A voter arrives to cast a vote in the 2021 Dutch general elections at the House of Representatives in the Hague.(AFP)
world news

Voters go to polls on final day of pandemic-hit Dutch election

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Rutte's conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground, in the Manhattan borough of New York.(Reuters File Photo)
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground, in the Manhattan borough of New York.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN investigators seek evidence of criminal orders by Myanmar junta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • More than 180 protesters have been killed in the southeast Asian nation by security forces trying to crush a wave of demonstrations since the junta seized power, says activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Globally, 17.2 million people were displaced in 2018 and 24.9 million in 2019.(PTI)
Globally, 17.2 million people were displaced in 2018 and 24.9 million in 2019.(PTI)
world news

Over 10 million displaced by climate disasters in six months: Report

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Some 60% of climate-IDPs (internally displaced persons) in the last six months were in Asia, according to IFRC's report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.(AP)
Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.(AP)
world news

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

AP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to US sanctions, the State Department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • The hope is that they will be able to break through the lack of communication, which not only has to do with language barriers but also a deep distrust of German authorities fed by a sense of nonacceptance
READ FULL STORY
Close
On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.(Twitter/IBCIG)
On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.(Twitter/IBCIG)
world news

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports, says minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • "We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Kashmir only issue in way of better ties between India, Pakistan: Imran Khan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Pakistan PM made the remarks while addressing the first edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a two-day summit organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division in collaboration with the country’s leading think tanks
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP