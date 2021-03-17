BHU, Reliance rebut reports that Nita Ambani was invited to be visiting faculty
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday refuted news reports on a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting faculty at Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Hindu University, reported news agency ANI.
A company spokesperson said that the reports were fake and "no proposal or invitation to make her a visiting lecturer of BHU has been received", ANI reported.
The university too issued a clarification in this regard. "Many media houses approached the university for details after reports on a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting faculty at BHU began doing the rounds. For one to be appointed as a visiting lecturer at the university, approval of the authority is mandatory and this is to clarify that no such proposal was made in front of the authority," a notification issued by the BHU read.
Several media houses had reported that students staged a demonstration at the university on Tuesday opposing a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor.
(with ANI inputs)
