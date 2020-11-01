News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:44 IST

Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines

The Indian government will brief the Delhi-based diplomatic corps next week on efforts to develop vaccines for Covid-19 and explore potential partnerships for manufacturing and delivery of vaccines, people familiar with developments said on Saturday. Read more

From Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to Goa casinos: What all are opening from November 1 in Unlock 6.0

India has entered unlock 6.0 with a handful of states opening up for more activities outside containment zones. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had stated that there would be no further relaxations and the Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued last month would remain in force till November 30. Read more

‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana Ranaut on Canadian PM’s free speech comment

Actor Kangana Ranaut picked up Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on limits on free speech to say that people are not living in an ideal world and if people are beheaded for “petty crimes”, there is no need for law and order. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal kisses husband Gautam Kitchlu’s hand in new pics from wedding: ‘Married my best friend and soulmate’

Sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony and one that showed her kissing his hand, she wrote: “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.” Read more

Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai: Here’s when the actor’s name echoed in the corridors of Hollywood

Aishwarya Rai turns 47 this year and continues to remain an epitome of beauty and grace. The former Miss World is not just a noted Bollywood actor but is a known name in Hollywood as well. Besides being one of the most-talked about celebrities on the Cannes red carpet every year, Aishwarya also has quite a few Hollywood films as well to talk about. Read more

Devdutt Padikkal’s shots remind me of a young Yuvraj Singh: Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad, the former India fast bowler, as chairman of the Under-19 National Selection Committee, was one of the firsts to spot Padikkal. Weighing in on how well Padikkal has converted his brilliant form from the Indian domestic season into the IPL, Prasad, not surprisingly, reckons the future is bright for the left-handed batsman from Karnataka. Read more

LG’s rollable phone to arrive in March 2021

LG, earlier this month, launched the LG Wing smartphone in India. For those of you who don’t know, the LG Wing comes with a display that rotates to form a T-shape. Now, word is that the company is planning to launch two new eclectic smartphones in the first half of 2021. Read more