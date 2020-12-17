News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong-led Parliament committee to submit report on govt’s Covid-19 management and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

House panel to submit report on govt’s Covid management

Parliament’s committee on home affairs is set to submit a report on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic—an issue that has sparked major political debates with the Opposition accusing the Narendra Modi government of mismanagement. Read more

Will Kunal Kamra face contempt proceedings for his tweets? Supreme Court to decide tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on contempt petitions filed against comedian Kunal Kamra. The petitions against the stand-up comedian were filed by two law students Shrirang Katneshwarkar and Skand Bajpai and a lawyer Abhijudaya Mishra. Read More

Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains

Faced with the prospect of an adversary on both western and eastern fronts, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has got the French manufacturer to re-calibrate the software of Rafale fighter jet’s SCALP long-range air-launched cruise missile to ensure that the subsonic weapon hits targets up to 4,000 metres above sea level. Read More

Portion of under-construction shop falls directly on man’s head in Rajasthan

A pillar from an under-construction shop fell directly on a man’s head in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday. News agency ANI has shared the video of the incident which shows two people walking on a street when suddenly a large rectangular cement pillar falls on top of a man’s head. Read More

Ricky Ponting predicts Prithvi Shaw’s exact mode of dismissal a ball before he gets out for a duck

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting predicted Prithvi Shaw’s exact mode of dismissal seconds before the India opener was bowled for a second-ball duck after India opted to bat first in the historic first-ever day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. Read more

Swara Bhaskar describes her photoshoot: ‘Torn stockings and mismatching bedsheets, a bad metaphor for life?’

Actor Swara Bhaskar recently did a photoshoot but she was also quick to crack jokes at her own expense. While hilariously and realistically describing the props at her photoshoot, Swara also called herself “queen of sh**ty captions”. Read more

Memes warm up Twitter as mercury dips in Delhi. Seen them yet?

It is safe to say that winter has set foot in Delhi as all the blankets and woollens have finally come out from the shelves to see the light of day. The city woke up to a teeth-chattering morning on Thursday as the temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, according to reports. Read more

Watch: Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers

Samiran Chakraborty, MD & Chief Economist, India, Citigroup said there wouldn’t be much traction for trade agreements at a regional level unless global growth tendencies change. Watch here