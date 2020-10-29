News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change and all the latest news

india

Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change, asks it demonstrate neutrality

The Congress on Wednesday asked Facebook to demonstrate its neutrality with a thorough revamp of its institutional processes, and also outline steps taken to curb the “spread of false, polarising and hate content” on its platform. Read more

Twitter tenders apology over Leh map fiasco

Twitter has tendered a verbal apology before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to review the data protection bill after Leh was shown as part of China during a live broadcast, according to news agency ANI. The panel had shown strong displeasure and asked Twitter to tender a written apology and submit an affidavit over the issue. Read more

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Local issues take centre stage as BJP defends Kumrahar seat

The Kumrahar assembly constituency in Patna has traditionally been known as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but that tag is under a cloud in the ongoing three-phase Bihar polls. Read more

ASER 2020: Nearly 25% students from rural Maharashtra have no access to smartphones for e- classes

Nearly 25% students from rural Maharashtra have no access to mobile phones, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2020 by NGO Pratham revealed. Nearly 16% students reported that they could not get help in their studies from parents due to their poor educational backgrounds. The survey was conducted to assess the impact of Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown on the education of students across the country. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Deep down he must be disappointed to not have donned India blue,’ Kieron Pollard after Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics against RCB

Two days after his name was not included in any of the three India squads that will tour Australia next month, Suryakumar Yadav produced another fine innings for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020. Yadav remained unbeaten on 79 and successfully shepherded MI’s chase of 165 against Royal Challengers Bangalore with five wickets remaining. This was Yadav’s third fifty of the season, with which he took his tally to 362 runs from 12 matches. Read more

Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side trailer: The walls are closing in on Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala

The trailer for Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, a continuation of Prakash Jha’s MX Player series, has been released. The set of episodes will pick up after the first ‘season’, which ended abruptly in August. Read more

