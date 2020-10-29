Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Local issues take centre stage as BJP defends Kumrahar seat

india

The Kumrahar assembly constituency in Patna has traditionally been known as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but that tag is under a cloud in the ongoing three-phase Bihar polls.

Though the BJP has stitched up the caste calculus and its traditional support base appears to be intact, localised issues could prove to be a stumbling block, despite the party’s recent feat such as the Bhoomipujan at Ayodhya for the construction of the long-pending Ram temple.

Lack of development in the constituency is the overriding factor, but the BJP may still afford to be cautiously optimistic because of a lack of a strong candidate against its sitting lawmaker.

But a tour of the constituency amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak gives a tell-tale glimpse of the broken civic infrastructure.

The roads in Kumrahar, which is located in the heart of the state capital Patna and boasts of the historic remains of the ancient city of Patliputra, including an 80-pillar hall of the Emperor Ashoka’s era, are in a pitiable condition. Drainage system is also in shambles, as development has been few and far between since the British colonial era.

The open and filthy drain at Saidpur near Moin-ul-Haq Stadium at Rajendra Nagar has been a civic nuisance for local residents, who have to put up with the overpowering stench and mosquito menace.

The roads have become death traps and several accidents have been reported from the neighbourhood. The public’s demand to cover and clean the drain has been falling on civic authorities’ deaf ears for years.

Public parks and open spaces are also neglected. They have become safe havens for criminal and anti-social activities due to a lack of maintenance.

The approach road to Bazaar Samiti, Bihar’s biggest wholesale market, which receives over two dozen truck loads of fruits and fish daily from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Hyderabad and Karnataka, is in a mess.

Basic civic amenities such as washrooms and drinking water are non-existent, much to the distress of thousands of wholesale fruit and fish market dealers and retailers, including women sellers.

The state government has been found wanting in ensuring supply of water and the crisis aggravates every summer with unfailing regularity.

Kumrahar residents are not spared of their annual monsoon woes, either.

In September-October, 2019 Kumrahar had turned into an island after a burst of intense showers. Local residents remained cut off from the rest of Patna and spent a few harrowing days without food, electricity and water supplies.

These civic issues may impact BJP candidate Arun Kumar Sinha’s poll prospects. Sinha is pitted against Dr Dharmendra Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Rajesh Ranjan Pappu of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP).

Kumrahar assembly constituency is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and comprises areas under Patna Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) wards 14 and from 16 to 22.

Earlier, Kumrahar was a part Patna Central Assembly constituency, but was renamed in 2008 following the delimitation as per the Delimitation Act, 2002 and on the basis of the 2001 Census.

The constituency is a treasure trove and boasts of several monuments and heritage sites tracing their origin to the ancient city of Patliputra.

Several illustrious personalities from Bihar such as poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, novelist Phanishwar Nath Renu, folk singers, Vindhyavasini Devi and Padamshree Sharda Sinha, and dhrupad singer and Padmashree Pandit Siyaram Tiwari have all called the constituency their home at one point in time of their lives or the other.

The total voter population of the constituency is 4,21,902, including 225328, 196539 and 35 males, females and third gender, respectively.

Upper castes, comprising Kayasthas, Rajputs, Bhumihars and Brahmins, form a bulk of the constituency’s voters, but there is also a sizeable population of Yadavs, Chandravanshi, Dalits and Muslims.

Over two dozen candidates are trying their luck at the hustings from Kumrahar, including Vivek Shankar, Amit Kumar and Vinod Kumar Pathak, who are fighting as independents, Ashok Kumar Keshri from the Rashtra Seva Dal and Suryakar Jeetendra from the Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist).

Sinha, a three-time lawmaker, had won the seat in 2010, when he had defeated Kamal Parwez of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) by over 50% votes. In 2005, he had defeated Aquil Haider of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by over 40% votes.

However, in this election, many candidates are new entrants to politics.

“The voters are yearning for a change. Though voters have supported the BJP for over a decade, there has been no development in the country. Worse, last year’s floods turned out to be a nightmare for local residents, as many had died of hunger and water-borne diseases. Our local legislator (Sinha) was missing in action amid the unfolding humanitarian crisis. Why will the public vote for him? We will vote for a party, which helps the public during floods,” said Yogesh Gupta, a young resident of Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood.

Gupta alleged that Sinha, despite being a public representative, is aloof and seldom interacts with the public from his constituency.

CM Agarwal, a businessman and a voter from the constituency, echoed Gupta. He said the majority of the local residents are unhappy with Sinha.

“He was unapproachable, when the public needed him the most last year during the floods. Nobody was compensated for the loss of lives and property. A survey was all that was carried out, but no financial aid was distributed among the flood-affected. Upper caste voters are also seeking a change,” Agarwal said.

Dr Amar Kumar Singh, another resident of Rajendra Nagar, said there is no alternative (TINA) factor that appears to be working in favour of Sinha since 2005.

Dr Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sandalpur, and Udit Kumar, a yoga teacher from Kazipur neighbourhood, said most of the parties have failed to field strong candidates in Kumrahar. “Voters have no option, but to support the BJP,” they said.

Rajeshwar Prasad Singh, a retired professor from Patna University, gave the BJP an outside chance because of a lack of a strong electoral contest.

“Be that as it may, Sinha is never seen among his voters at any public function,” he said.

However, Sinha rebuffed the allegations and maintained that several development works were undertaken by him. He cited the development of Premchand Rangshala and International level Science City as cases in point.

“Many other projects such as an upgrade in Saidpur drainage facility and renovation of Bazaar Samiti are in the works,” he said.

“Last year’s floods were a lesson for the state government. Fortunately, no such incident was reported this year,” he added.

Pappu, the JAP candidate, said he deserved a chance to serve the people from the constituency. “We have proved how committed we are towards social service. The voters may still remember the way we had distributed food packets and water bottles during the floods and evacuated many of them to safer places. Now, it’s the payback time for the voters,” he said.

“The voters of Kumrahar have given three chances to the BJP. Now, the JAP deserves a chance,” he added.

Dr Kumar, a dentist and the RJD’s candidate, claimed that Kumrahar brought out Patna’s rear as far as development was concerned.

“Besides thoroughfares, all roads and lanes in neighbourhoods are in a deplorable condition,” he said.

He said, if he is elected he would resolve teething civic woes such water supply, roads and drainage facility at Saidpur.

Kumarahar goes to polls on November 3 in the second phase of the elections.

The third and the final phase will be on November 7.

The election results will be declared on November 10.

Kumrahar Assembly constituency (No 183): At a glance

* Kumrahar assembly seat is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

* Comprises wards 14 and from 16 -22 of Patna Municipal Corporation.

* Was a part Patna Central Assembly constituency

* Became a separate assembly constituency in 2008 following the delimitation as per the Delimitation Act, 2002 and on the basis of the 2001 Census

* Total number of voters: 4,21,902

* Total number of male voters: 2,25,328

* Total number of female voters: 1,96,539

* Total number of third gender voters: 35

* Upper castes, comprising Kayasthas, Rajputs, Bhumihars and Brahmins, form a bulk of the voters

* Also a sizeable population of Yadavs, Chandravanshi, Dalits and Muslims.

Key issues

* Civic infrastructure woes such as pitiable road condition and poor drainage system

* Public parks have become safe havens for criminal and anti-social elements

*Bazaar Samiti, Patna’s main wholesale market, lacks washrooms, drinking water facilities and its approach road is also broken

* Poor water supply