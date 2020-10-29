Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side trailer: The walls are closing in on Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:32 IST

The trailer for Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, a continuation of Prakash Jha’s MX Player series, has been released. The set of episodes will pick up after the first ‘season’, which ended abruptly in August.

Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala, a godman being pursued by the police for suspected crimes. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with evidence tying the Baba to a heinous crime was discovered.

In the new trailer, we see the Baba’s influence expand. He has followers in over 50 constituencies, making him a powerful political figure. We also see glimpses of how he keeps his ‘bhakts’ under his thumb -- they’re hooked on drugs.

We also see his developing relationship with Aaditi Pohankar’s character, someone whose blind faith in the Baba is tested after she is drugged and abused.

Hindustan Times, in its review of Chapter 1, noted, “Aashram, on MX Player, is as inconsistent as Bobby Deol’s accent. While the actor struggles to shrug off his urbane aura, the series — about one of those dhongi babas that you read about in the news — never fully lives up to the potential of its premise. It isn’t as lurid as it should have been, but that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely ludicrous.”

Also starring Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka and others, Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side will be released on November 11.

Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Bobby made his streaming debut with the Netflix cop drama Class of 83, and followed it up the next week with Aashram. On Thursday, he announced a new project: Love Hostel, directed by Shanker Raman and co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

Follow @htshowbiz for more