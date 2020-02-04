News updates from Hindustan Times: Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:04 IST

Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response

China’s top leadership group headed by President Xi Jinping has admitted lapses and shortcomings in the Communist Party of China (CPC)-ruled country’s response to the raging Coronavirus outbreak. Read more

‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday trained his guns on the BJP, saying that the party’s entire campaign in Delhi revolves around the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood and expressed dismay over the saffron party’s attempts to portray him as “anti-Hindu”. Read more.

One month on, no arrests in JNU violence, probe panel yet to question victims

A month after an armed mob attacked students and teachers on JNU campus, HT has learnt that while police are yet to make any arrests, the JNU probe committee has not even approached the victims or eyewitnesses in the last four weeks. Read more.

25 children, 2 captors and an 11-hour hostage crisis in UP’s Farrukhabad

When 37-year-old Subhash Batham walked out of jail early December after spending a month behind bars for an alleged jewellery theft, he had only one goal in mind: building a new house. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: India announce Test squad for New Zealand series, Prithvi Shaw returns, Shubman Gill included

BCCI has announced the Test squad for the New Zealand series. With the injury to Rohit Sharma, young Prithvi Shaw has been recalled while Shubman Gill too finds a spot in the squad. Ishant Sharma has been named in the squad although there is uncertainty over his fitness. Read more.

Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya to Ananya Panday, pics of all A-lister guests at Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding

Actor Armaan Jain’s wedding with Anissa Malhotra was a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Monday night. The Kapoor clan all came together with more Bollywood stars to celebrate with the new couple. Read more.