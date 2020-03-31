News updates from Hindustan Times: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment to deal with Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:19 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment to deal with Covid-19

A number of European countries have complained about the quality of the equipment being supplied by China to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

What we know about Nizamuddin mosque congregation: 10 points

Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus disease after several people who were a part of a religious congregation in the area earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

Amid coronavirus lockdown, govt extends validity of driving licenses that expired on February 1

The government has decided to extend the validity of driving licenses that expired on February 1 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The expired licenses will now be valid until June 30, 2020. Read more

‘Feeling lonely or sad is quite common,’ says govt; shares ways to beat social isolation

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday came out with a release on ways to beat social isolation amid the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. The ministry, in its release, said fear is the most common emotion faced by many amid the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Vicky Kaushal donates Rs 1 cr to PM-Cares fund, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt also pledge support against Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal has donated Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund whereas Sara Ali Khan had contributed an undisclosed amount to PM Narendra Modi’s relief fund as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund. Read more

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha’s obstacle course for daughter goes viral

As parents face a tough time keeping kids busy and entertained, former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha came up with obstacle course around the house for his daughter and the video clip has even gone all kinds of viral. Read more

Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken

The Indian Premier League is all about action, it is all about big hits, acrobatic catches and skilful bowling. Plenty of records have been broken, plenty more have been posted - the talent on display has been exhilarating and as a result, the IPL has become the biggest league in the cricketing world. Read more

Read, write, record your take while social distancing, self-isolation

When you stop to think about it, it’s baffling that this is where we are — unable to leave the house, worrying about supplies, frantic about what the world will look like when this crisis is done. In trying times when the individual has little control over their environment, it can help to document your times and your thoughts about them. Read more

Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company

The Houseparty, a video calling app, which according to Google Play listing has been downloaded more than 10 million times on Android devices, was until yesterday (March 30th) said to have been ‘hacked’. Read more