Amid coronavirus lockdown, government extends validity of driving licenses that expired on February 1

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:58 IST

The government has decided to extend the validity of driving licenses that expired on February 1 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The expired licenses will now be valid until June 30, 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory to states and union territories, asking them to consider documents like driving licenses, permits and registration papers which expired on February 1 this year to be valid till June 30 under the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The move comes in the wake of the 3-week Covid-19 lockdown to ensure that people don’t experience any inconvenience due to the closure of the transport offices. The decision is also to help essential service providers carry out their operations during and after the lockdown without any hassle.

The Centre has strictly asked all state authorities to ensure that no movement takes place during the lockdown in cities, on highways or across the border. This comes after thousands of migrant workers and daily wage earners were seen on a mass exodus, trying to reach their native lands.

India has reported over 1,200 Covid-19 cases and more than 30 deaths so far. 100 people have recovered from the infection. On Tuesday, the country entered the seventh day of the 3-week Covid-19 lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly 700,000 people across the globe. More than 30,000 people worldwide have been killed by the deadly contagion which started last year from China’s Wuhan.

Besides China, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and Iran are some of the worst-hit nations by the Covid-19 crisis.