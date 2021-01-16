News updates from Hindustan Times: Few states report glitches in CoWIN app and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Some states report hurdle in vaccination as CoWIN app develops glitches

In some areas, the Covid-19 vaccination drive hit a hurdle on the first day after the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application, developed by the Centre to monitor and track the inoculation process, developed glitches, leading to uploading data of the vaccinated persons manually. Read more

I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday hit out at those “misleading” people against the Covid-19 vaccines that were rolled out across the country in the government's mammoth inoculation drive in the morning. Read more

IT companies’ clients required to meet H1-B filing obligation under new US rule

The US department of labor (DOL) on Friday followed the final wages rule, signed in the Federal Register on January 14, with a new interpretation of the regulations and accompanying guidance for companies that sponsor H-1B visa holders. Read more

India vs Australia: 'He got a chance because of injuries but did better than expected,’ Zaheer praises India debutant

With Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin injured, India handed debuts to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar who became India's 300th and 301st Test cricketers. Read more

Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her stunning new home. The house is right next door to her old home but much larger in size. Read more

iPhone 14 rumour: TSMC on track to mass produce more powerful and efficient 3nm chipset

Last year, TSMC became the first to make smartphone chipsets using 5nm process node. And the first handset to get it was the Apple iPhone 12 series (A14 Bionic). Read more

Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’

Harris has shared two images from her college days and paid homage to Howard University, where she studied political science and economics. Read more

First feeling, side-effects, doubts: Vaccinated doctors share experience

Dr Atul Peters and Anil Dhar of Max hospital were given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII-made Covishield jabs respectively. Both didn't experience any side-effects and said that doubts regarding the inoculants are unfounded. Watch here