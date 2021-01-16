IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'He got a chance because of injuries but did better than expected,’ Zaheer praises India debutant
File image of former India quick Zaheer Khan. (Getty Images)
File image of former India quick Zaheer Khan. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: 'He got a chance because of injuries but did better than expected,’ Zaheer praises India debutant

  • India vs Australia: Zaheer Khan, the former India quick, had nothing but good words about the India debutant, who bowled remarkably in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST

India fielded a relatively inexperienced bowling attack in the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. With Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin injured, India handed debuts to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar who became India's 300th and 301st Test cricketers. Add Shardul Thakur in the mix – for whom this is effectively his first Test considering he had bowled just 1.4 overs in his maiden Test in 2018 before getting injured – and India had a combined experience of three Tests between their bowlers heading into the Brisbane Test.

Also Read | India vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test, Day 2

For an Indian bowling line-up as inexperienced as this one, the fact that Thakur, Natarajan and Sundar picked up three wickets each shows the bench strength of this team. Especially Natarajan, who about 45 days back, was merely restricted to being a net bowler for the team. The way he has responded to the faith shown in him is remarkable.

Zaheer Khan, the former India quick, had nothing but good words about Natarajan, who returned figures of 3/78 in his maiden Test. His wickets included that of Matthew Wade and centurion Marnus Labuschagne, whom he dismissed in back-to-back overs. Having finished Day 1 on 2/63, Natarajan cleaned up Australia's No. 11 batsman Josh Hazlewood for his third strike of the innings.

Also Read | ‘There's lot to like about him’: Aus assistant coach impressed with India bowler

"It was a very good first day for him, picking two wickets. And the way he bowled, he didn't try to do too much extra. He just kept on bowling according to his strengths, in the areas we have generally seen him bowl. This also shows that when you are playing at the highest level, you need to stick to the things that have given you success," Zaheer said on Extraaa Innings Show on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read | ‘I did it once and it didn’t go down well,’ When Ricky Ponting asked Glenn McGrath to not bowl with the new ball

What impressed Zaheer the most about Natarajan is that his performances were better than what was expected. On his ODI debut, he picked up 2/70 including the wicket of the dangerous Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell, allowing India to secure a 13-run win in the third game of the series. In the T20Is that followed subsequently, Natarajan was on the money grabbing six wickets from three games. When the real test of Test matches arrives, Natarajan started splendidly with his first spell reading 6-1-8-0.

"You need to keep faith in that, and that was what we saw from Natarajan, which we expected from him. The situation in which the entire Indian bowling unit was, and he got a chance because of injuries, he has done better than what was expected from him," Zaheer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 india vs australia 3rd t20i zaheer khan t natarajan washington sundar shardul thakur ind vs aus brisbane test
app
Close
e-paper
File image of former India quick Zaheer Khan. (Getty Images)
File image of former India quick Zaheer Khan. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's done better than what was expected from him': Zaheer lauds India debutant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Zaheer Khan, the former India quick, had nothing but good words about the India debutant, who bowled remarkably in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by teammate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during play on day two of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by teammate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during play on day two of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(AP)
cricket

Brisbane Test: Opening blows leave India a touch nervy

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:47 PM IST
India vs Australia: With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post tea session, India ended the day at 62 for two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India next year. (Getty Images.)
The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India next year. (Getty Images.)
cricket

BCCI apex body to discuss T20 World Cup tax relief

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • BCCI had apprised its AGM last month that it was in talks with the government, but if no tax exemptions were given the board would have to meet the tax liability amounting to approximately 900 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib Al Hasan's return will boost Bangladesh. (Getty Images)
Shakib Al Hasan's return will boost Bangladesh. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shakib Al Hasan included in Bangladesh squad for West Indies ODIs

PTI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets in the first innings. (Getty)
Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets in the first innings. (Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: Shardul finds the right length, reins in the Aussie innings

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: In his first away Test, Shardul Thakur picked up 3/94, bowling 24 overs after Navdeep Saini went off injured on Day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It wasn't movement, it was his talent': Sachin appreciates India pacer's effort

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:29 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: The fast bowler's effort was noticed and lauded by none other that former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who feels the fast bowler has an uncanny ability to produce challenging deliveries due to the many ways he has of holding the seam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. (Getty Images)
(L-R) Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘There's lot to like about him’: Aus assistant coach impressed with India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • Sundar, Natarajan and Thakur bowled with a lot of heart, given the big names they were replacing in the team, but one of them in particular has caught the attention of Andrew McDonald, Australia’s assistant coach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn McGrath (L) and Ricky Ponting. (Getty Images)
Glenn McGrath (L) and Ricky Ponting. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It didn’t go down well’: When Ponting asked McGrath not to bowl with new ball

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
  • Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting narrated an incident where he once asked Glenn McGrath to come second change, something the former quick did not approve of.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Misbah-ul-Haq.(File)
File image of Misbah-ul-Haq.(File)
cricket

South Africa not easy to beat but Pakistan banking on home advantage: Misbah

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:50 PM IST
"South Africa has never been an easy side to beat, but them playing after 13 years in Pakistan will be an advantage for us, and we have a great chance to improve our record against them," Misbah said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root(Twitter)
Joe Root(Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root returns to form with a fantastic double ton against Sri Lanka

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Root was dismissed for 228 on Saturday, his second highest test score, having managed more than half his side’s runs, before being the last wicket to fall just before the interval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

Warne, O'Keefe take a dig at Rishabh Pant for wearing shinny sunglasses

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The India wicket-keeper batsman was wearing a bright fluorescent yellow and blue shades while keeping, which according to former Australia cricketers Shane Warne and Kerry O’Keefe was 'straight out of the service station'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root and Rob Lewis
Joe Root and Rob Lewis
cricket

Joe Root's heartwarming gesture after scoring double ton trends on Twitter

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Joe Root, who got to his double century with a boundary, acknowledged the applause from his teammates but won hearts of millions of cricket fans by waving his bat to the only spectator present in the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tim Paine and Greg Chappell.
Tim Paine and Greg Chappell.
cricket

'Abuse is cheap, shows weakness': Chappell writes open letter to Paine

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:16 AM IST
India vs Australia: Writing an open letter in Sydney Morning Herald to Paine, Chappell said that he believes abuses are cheap and shows a weakness of character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Water is seen pooling on the surface near the wicket during a rain delay on day two of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba.(via REUTERS)
Water is seen pooling on the surface near the wicket during a rain delay on day two of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba.(via REUTERS)
cricket

4th Test, Day 2 Highlights: India score 62/2 before rain plays spoilsport

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:29 PM IST
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: It started raining as teams went for Tea, and eventually play was abandoned due to a wet outfield. India dismissed Australia for a score of 369.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP