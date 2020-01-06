News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Police responds to criticism of slow response with a blow-by-blow account and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:01 IST

Delhi Police responds to criticism of slow response with a blow-by-blow account

Under fire from the Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) for allegedly not responding quickly enough to stop an attack by a gang of masked men inside the university Sunday evening, the Delhi Police Monday said that they responded promptly to calls for assistance.

DMK leads opposition boycott of Governor’s address over CAA in TN Assembly

The entire opposition, led by the DMK, staged a walkout and boycotted Governor Banwarlal Purohit’s address on Monday as a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rocked the Tamil Nadu assembly.

The State must address the trust deficit with the Opposition and citizens

On the last night of 2019, as the clock struck midnight, a song arose from Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. This was when people elsewhere were bursting crackers, greeting each other and raising toasts. But the people at Jamia Nagar were singing the national anthem. Who were they?

On JNU violence, HRD Minister says educational institutions won’t be allowed to become political hubs

A day after several students and teachers of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University were injured in an attack by a gang of masked men, Union human resources development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said Monday educational institutions in the country would not be allowed to become political hubs.

Rohit Sharma sends out strong message: ‘Talk about me but don’t drag my family’

He was one of Indian cricket’s standout performers last year. But there is something that the vice captain of India’s limited overs team is unhappy about. Rohit Sharma,who is currently on a break from international cricket, on Monday sent out a strong message to those writing about the family members of cricketers.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang trailer: Waiting for crush’s reply to PUBG, hilarious memes flood the internet

Within hours of the trailer of Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang dropping on the web, social media was flooded with hilarious memes. Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai (This night will not end so soon, there is still a lot left to happen)” inspired several memes, from bosses insisting on overtime to waiting for your crush’s reply to your proposal.

Tress talks: Cascading curls, long shiny hair and voluminous tresses all out of fashion, short is in

Voluminous tresses, cascading locks and long hair are all out of fashion, while short hair-dos, shoulder-length styles, pixie cuts are in vogue this season. Some of our Bollywood divas are proof why you should adopt this style too. Take a look:

