Delhi Police responds to criticism of slow response with a blow-by-blow account

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 20:09 IST

Under fire from the Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) for allegedly not responding quickly enough to stop an attack by a gang of masked men inside the university Sunday evening, the Delhi Police Monday said that they responded promptly to calls for assistance.

“We responded as soon as a PCR call was received. We sanitized the area after the university staff called us. Normally, police deployment is only in the administration block, and the scuffle took place away from that area. Around 7:45 pm, we were requested by JNU administration, then we entered the University and carried out a flag march,” Delhi Police spokesperson M S Randhawa said.

He also said the crime branch will carry out the probe into the violence that outraged the country.

‘Vital clues have been found. We will crack the case soon,” he said.

Randhawa also said that a separate fact finding committee headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) has been formed to speed up investigation

“A committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police (western Range) Shalini Singh, for fact finding and to avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry,” he said.

The officer said the police were also checking how alleged outsiders went inside the university.

“An FIR has been lodged in the matter. Investigation is underway. Footage is being collected. A Total 34 people were injured and all 34 were discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre this morning,” Randhwa said.

Students affiliated to the Left parties and RSS-backed ABVP have blamed each other for Sunday’s violence.