News updates from Hindustan Times | Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:47 IST

Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court

Vinay Sharma’s counsel, AP Singh, had told the court earlier this week that his client suffers from mental illness, schizophrenia and has failed to recognise his counsel and family. Read more

‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday defended the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) saying she is proud of the fact it provides refuge to non-Muslims persecuted in a country such as Pakistan. Read more

Odisha woman dies, husband and daughter critical after TV set explodes

A woman succumbed to burn injuries and her husband and six-month-old daughter are fighting for their lives after their television set exploded following a suspected electrical short circuit in Sundargarh district of Odisha, officials said on Saturday. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant gets run out, twitterati blame Ajinkya Rahane

The decision was criticised by Harsha Bhogle in a series of tweets on Friday morning. With India reeling at 122/5, Pant needed a big innings to silent the critics and justify his selection in the team, and in process, help his side to a decent first-innings total. But an unfortunate run out ended his hopes of playing a big innings. Read more

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film opens at Rs 9.6 cr

The film collected Rs 9.55 crore on day one. This is lower than Ayushmann’s highest opening film, Bala, which had opened at Rs 10.15 crore and his last film Dream Girl, which had collected Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day. Read more

Your private WhatsApp group chats are on Google search and Facebook knows about it

Private chat groups on WhatsApp are accessible through a URL but Google seems to be indexing those URLs and showing then in search results, letting anyone access the group. Read more

Unaware man surfs dangerously close to sharks, videos are scary yet fascinating

A video showing a group of sharks swimming in a sea is equal parts scary and awe-inspiring. Captured and shared by surfer Jeremy Johnston, the video shows the shark frenzy happening in ankle-deep water – and dangerously close to the beach. Read more