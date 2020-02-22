Odisha woman dies, husband and daughter critical after TV set explodes

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:07 IST

A woman succumbed to burn injuries and her husband and six-month-old daughter are fighting for their lives after their television set exploded following a suspected electrical short circuit in Sundargarh district of Odisha, officials said on Saturday.

Police said housewife Bobby Nayak of Lahandabuda village under Dhuruhadihi police station was watching a serial on TV with her husband Dileshwar Nayak and their daughter on Friday evening when it exploded.

Sundargarh’s superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said the three sustained severe burn injuries as well as injuries due to flying glass shards.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after they heard the loud noise of the explosion and rescued the family after disconnecting the power supply to their house.

Later, they were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Sundergarh in a 108 ambulance with the help of local police and fire services personnel.

The housewife died at the hospital in Sundargarh during treatment. Dileshwar Nayak and his daughter were sent to the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela as their conditions worsened.