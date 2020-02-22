e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Odisha woman dies, husband and daughter critical after TV set explodes

Odisha woman dies, husband and daughter critical after TV set explodes

Police said housewife Bobby Nayak of Lahandabuda village under Dhuruhadihi police station was watching a serial on TV with her husband Dileshwar Nayak and their daughter on Friday evening when it exploded.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The housewife died at the hospital in Sundargarh during treatment.
The housewife died at the hospital in Sundargarh during treatment. (HT file photo for representation)
         

A woman succumbed to burn injuries and her husband and six-month-old daughter are fighting for their lives after their television set exploded following a suspected electrical short circuit in Sundargarh district of Odisha, officials said on Saturday.

Police said housewife Bobby Nayak of Lahandabuda village under Dhuruhadihi police station was watching a serial on TV with her husband Dileshwar Nayak and their daughter on Friday evening when it exploded.

Sundargarh’s superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said the three sustained severe burn injuries as well as injuries due to flying glass shards.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after they heard the loud noise of the explosion and rescued the family after disconnecting the power supply to their house.

Later, they were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Sundergarh in a 108 ambulance with the help of local police and fire services personnel.

The housewife died at the hospital in Sundargarh during treatment. Dileshwar Nayak and his daughter were sent to the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela as their conditions worsened.

tags
top news
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Samajwadi Party people will not fill NPR forms’: Akhilesh Yadav
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Samajwadi Party people will not fill NPR forms’: Akhilesh Yadav
‘Making space in her party’: Smriti Irani on ‘active’ Priyanka Gandhi in UP
‘Making space in her party’: Smriti Irani on ‘active’ Priyanka Gandhi in UP
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news