Unaware man surfs dangerously close to sharks, videos are scary yet fascinating

Unaware man surfs dangerously close to sharks, videos are scary yet fascinating

The incident took place in New Smyrna Beach in Florida, USA.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows several sharks swimming close to a beach.
The video shows several sharks swimming close to a beach. (Instagram/Jeremy Johnston)
         

A video showing a group of sharks swimming in a sea is equal parts scary and awe-inspiring. Captured and shared by surfer Jeremy Johnston, the video shows the shark frenzy happening in ankle-deep water – and dangerously close to the beach.

In the post, Johnston explained that the incident took place in New Smyrna Beach in Florida, USA. “The last couple days have been interesting at [New Smyrna Beach],” he wrote. Then he explained that he was standing in beach for about 20 minutes and was scared to “paddle out solo.” Finally, he braved his fear and went surfing but only for 10 minutes.

After coming back to the beach, he decided to capture the video of the beach using his drone, unknown of the scary surprise waiting for him. The camera captured several sharks swimming in the shallow water near the beach, dangerously close to where he was paddling.

In another post, Johnston shared a different video of him surfing to give a better understanding of the proximity between him and the sharks. “Here’s me surfing over the sharks on Tuesday’s shark frenzy,” he wrote.

Take a look at the videos:

People had different things to say about both the videos. While some were fascinated by it, others felt scared. Here’s what people wrote:

“OMG! This is so scary,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” commented another. “This is amazing,” wrote a third. “That’s a nope from me,” commented a fourth. “Crazy! Look how close these sharks are to shore,” expressed a fifth. “Craziness,” wrote a sixth.

Scary or fascinating? What do you think of the videos?

