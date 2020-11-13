News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate further and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today

A day before Diwali, Delhi woke up to “very poor” air quality on Friday morning – showing a marginal increase from the previous day’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI). On Friday morning the AQI is 328 while on Thursday the AQI was 314. Read more

Contest to design Central Vista icon

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Thursday announced a design competition to construct an “iconic structure” on the bank of the river Yamuna as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project to commemorate 75 years of independence. Read more

‘No evidence’ of lost or changed votes: US election officials

Senior US federal and state election officials said Thursday that there was “no evidence” that votes were lost or changed, or voting systems corrupted, in the presidential election. Read more

Protests against farm laws: Haryana farmers to march to Delhi on November 18

Thousands of farmers from the state will march to Delhi on foot in response to national farmer unions’ call and reach the Capital on November 26, said Bharitya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday. Read more

‘He is the Indian AB de Villiers’: Harbhajan Singh’s massive remark for uncapped IPL 2020 star

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to question Suryakumar’s omission from the limited-overs squads. Recently, Harbhajan spoke to Star Sports about the Mumbai batsman, describing him as India’s AB de Villiers. Read more

Here’s how to check how when your Google Photos storage will run out

Google has announced that it is going to stop giving out unlimited photo storage for free on Google Photos. Of course, for most of us saving thousands of photos on Google Photos, this is horrible news and we need to figure out an alternate solution. Read more

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima remembers him on Diwali, posts pic from last year’s celebrations: ‘Miss you papa’

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a picture from last year’s Diwali celebrations. That was the last Diwali the actor spent with his family before he died in April this year. Read more

From Maruti to Tata and Mahindra, how safe are ‘Made-in-India’ cars

Safety has come a long way in climbing the list of priorities for the Indian car buyer over the past several decades. And while it may still not be as significant as affordability and exterior styling - unfortunate as that is, it has prompted almost every car maker here to highlight and underline protection to occupants that are on offer in their respective products. Read more

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on happiness has a big message

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspiring and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle, shared a tweet with a picture. Not only does the image have a big message, but the caption Mahindra shared along with it is equally wonderful to read. Read more

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says ‘NDA to decide’ if he will be chief minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that NDA will decide on the state’s next chief minister. Kumar’s JDU won 43 seats while BJP won 74 in recently concluded Bihar polls. “It is people’s mandate, NDA got majority with people’s support. Nothing has been finalised as of now, ECI must have submitted the list,” he said. Watch