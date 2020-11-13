e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘He is the Indian AB de Villiers’: Harbhajan Singh’s massive remark for uncapped IPL 2020 star

‘He is the Indian AB de Villiers’: Harbhajan Singh’s massive remark for uncapped IPL 2020 star

Recently, Harbhajan spoke about the batsman, describing him as India’s AB de Villiers.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 07:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
         

Mumbai Indians lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title and one of the key players of their campaign was batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The domestic veteran scored 480 runs in 16 games at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.01. He also proved to be a match-winner for MI on more than one occasion, and fans and cricket pundits questioned why he was not included in the India’s squads for Australia.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to question Suryakumar’s omission from the limited-overs squads. Recently, Harbhajan spoke to Star Sports about the Mumbai batsman, describing him as India’s AB de Villiers.

“There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians. He had taken up a lot of responsibility of their batting,” he said. “And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100, if you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself.”

It is not the first season where Suryakumar has impressed. Since joining MI, Suryakumar has been among runs, scoring 512 and 424 runs in 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL. Suryakumar has been lauded by the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Ian Bishop and Tom Moody, even making it to their IPL XI.

“It is difficult to stop him as he has all types of shots. He hits overs covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well. He is the Indian AB de Villiers,” he Harbhajan added.

“I feel he should have been selected for the Indian team. It didn’t happen but he is not far away. He is an unbelievable player. The sort of batting Suryakumar Yadav has done, he has attracted everyone towards him.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
What does caste profile of MLAs in Bihar tell us about politics?
What does caste profile of MLAs in Bihar tell us about politics?
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In