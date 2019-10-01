News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC

Shortly after BJP president and union minister Amit Shah’s speech in Bengal on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned the people of West Bengal against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state. “Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But please don’t profess any divisive politics ... It will not work in Bengal,” Mamata said, inaugurating a community puja in south Kolkata. Read more

Railways to offer compensation if Tejas Express runs behind schedule

In a first, Indian Railways’ subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will provide compensation to passengers if the train arrives late, the Ministry of Railways announced on Tuesday. The Railways announced this provision for the Tejas Express which is scheduled to begin operations on Friday from Lucknow to New Delhi. Read more

Demolition of Kochi flats to begin on Oct 11, three bidders shortlisted

The demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi which violated coastal regular zone (CRZ) guidelines will begin on October 11 and three bidders have been shortlisted for this, according to Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh who is supervising the demolition process. Read more

India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida

India’s largest ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) made of used plastic waste was inaugurated here on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, officials said. The 1,650-kg spinning wheel was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The spinning wheel has been installed in Sector 94 near the Mahamaya flyover. Read more

On secret tape, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi killers heard saying ‘will body, hips fit in bag’

Saudi operatives suspected of killing the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s Istanbul consulate were heard joking and talking about dismemberment before his arrival, according to secret tapes heard by UN investigators. Helena Kennedy, a British lawyer assisting the UN probe into Khashoggi’s death, said recordings she had heard from inside the kingdom’s mission in Turkey referred to the Saudi critic as a “sacrificial animal.” Read more

India vs South Africa: As Wriddhiman Saha wins back his Test spot, former India keeper Ajay Ratra shares the story of his comeback

It was a surprising call but not an unfathomable one. It was going back to one of the proven performers but not a step backwards. India’s decision to bring Wriddhiman Saha back in the XI after 22 months for the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam starting on Wednesday raised a few eyebrows but sent out a clear message of ‘keeper first and batsman second’ mentality in red-ball cricket. Read more

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stun on magazine cover, Priyanka Chopra gives credit to ‘genes’. See pic

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan seems to be catching up with sister and actor Sara Ali Khan as the two siblings share the frame on the cover of Hello! magazine. Sara shared two pictures from their magazine photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “Yo Bro.” Both the Khan siblings are seen twinning in traditional black costumes with a touch of quirkiness in colourful glitter. Read more

