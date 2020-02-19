News updates from Hindustan Times: Doctor fears ‘sudden death’ syndrome in Kerala mystery deaths case and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:07 IST

Kerala mystery deaths: Police clueless, doctor fears ‘sudden death’ syndrome

The autopsy of the three-month-old Kerala infant that was the sixth child of a Malappuram couple to have died mysteriously has ruled out any unnatural cause and a doctor suspects the reason could lie in the “sudden death” syndrome instead of any foul play.

‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters

The mediators appointed by the Supreme Court reached Shaeen Bagh in south Delhi on Wednesday afternoon to talk to the protesters and convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) act or CAA at the south Delhi locality has been going on for more than two months, with protesters demanding the government should scrap the law.

‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits artisans ‘Hunar Haat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rajpath here, where he interacted with artisans and relished ‘litti-chokha’ and ‘kulhad’ tea. Soon after chairing the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi reached Rajpath where ‘Hunar Haat’ is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

India-NZ 1st Test : Virat Kohli looks to emulate Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi’s 52-year-old feat in Wellington

If Indian skipper Virat Kohli wants to take an unassailable lead in the first Test, he will have to emulate former captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi’s 52-year-old feat as he was skipper when India last beat New Zealand in Wellington.

Man vs Wild motion poster: Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls are ready to take on the jungle. Watch

Bear Grylls has shared the first motion poster for the upcoming episode of Man vs Wild, featuring Rajinikanth as the special guest. The motion poster shows the actor and Grylls sitting on the hood of an SUV. Rajinikanth is sporting a beard and a cap, while Grylls is dressed in his usual jungle attire.

Deepika stuns in black, Anushka and Ananya shimmer in metallic outfits

In its sixth edition, The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 celebrates the essence of beauty in its purest form had stars such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan and many other names.

Elderly man withdrawing cash attacked by robber. What happens next is shocking

A shocking video of a man attempting to rob an elderly man withdrawing cash has been shared on Facebook. The video, however, is collecting tremendous reactions for the surprising way the incident ends.

