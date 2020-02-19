Elderly man withdrawing cash attacked by robber. What happens next is shocking

it-s-viral

A shocking video of a man attempting to rob an elderly man withdrawing cash has been shared on Facebook. The video, however, is collecting tremendous reactions for the surprising way the incident ends. The clip shows the man fighting off the robber forcing him to run away empty handed.

The video has been shared by South Wales Police Cardiff. The caption explains that the 77-year-old was using a cash machine on February 5 when a man approached him and demanded his money and bank card. The robber put his hand on his collar and pushed him around.

Not one to cower down, the 77-year-old freed himself from his grip and fought off the robber forcing him to run away.

“The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken. We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward,” Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said according to the post.

Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the video has collected over 2,500 shares and more than 1,100 reactions - and counting. Several people have posted comments praising the 77-year-old for his bravery.

“Brave man for defending himself hope he’s not too shaken up,” says a Facebook user. “This is obviously awful but I loved seeing some good old fashioned boxing. Really wish I could have heard that gent giving him a ticking off!” says another. “Hands up to that man. Not many people would defend themselves in that situation. Nice to see good boxing moves. You go Sir!” says a third.

