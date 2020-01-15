Man chases away robber like it’s no big deal, video impresses Twitter

it-s-viral

Getting robbed is a scary situation for any shopkeeper. This time, however, that the tables turned and it’s the robber who landed in a sticky situation. All because of the bravery of a shopkeeper who chased the perpetrator out of his shop and that too while maintaining a calm demeanour.

“My cousin gets mugged and he’s the calmest guy in the world. Just listen to him,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

In the video, a man enters the shop and the polite shopkeeper stands up to greet him. The man, however, pulls out a gun and demands cash. Calmly, the shopkeeper opens the cash register and asks the robber if he wants anything else. The robber replies that he just wants money. Within seconds of the conversation, the shopkeeper pulls out a metal rod from a counter beneath the cash register and chases the robber out of the store.

My cousins get mugged and he’s the calmest guy in the world 🤣🤣just listen to him #teripehndi pic.twitter.com/Fua1mLTMcP — Harmit Arora (@harmit360) January 14, 2020

Since being shared, the video has quickly gained people’s attention. It’s clear from about one lakh views it has gathered till now and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also garnered close to 8,000 likes and over 2,800 retweets.

People dropped varied comments on the post. Some pointed that the man kept a cool head and the entire scene played out in a calm manner. Others couldn’t get over the way he chased away the robber.

