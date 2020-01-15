e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Man chases away robber like it’s no big deal, video impresses Twitter

Man chases away robber like it’s no big deal, video impresses Twitter

In the video, a man enters the shop and the polite shopkeeper stands up to greet him. The man, however, pulls out a gun and demands cash.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gained over one lakh views and the numbers are increasing.
The video has gained over one lakh views and the numbers are increasing. (Twitter/@harmit360)
         

Getting robbed is a scary situation for any shopkeeper. This time, however, that the tables turned and it’s the robber who landed in a sticky situation. All because of the bravery of a shopkeeper who chased the perpetrator out of his shop and that too while maintaining a calm demeanour.

“My cousin gets mugged and he’s the calmest guy in the world. Just listen to him,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

In the video, a man enters the shop and the polite shopkeeper stands up to greet him. The man, however, pulls out a gun and demands cash. Calmly, the shopkeeper opens the cash register and asks the robber if he wants anything else. The robber replies that he just wants money. Within seconds of the conversation, the shopkeeper pulls out a metal rod from a counter beneath the cash register and chases the robber out of the store.

Since being shared, the video has quickly gained people’s attention. It’s clear from about one lakh views it has gathered till now and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also garnered close to 8,000 likes and over 2,800 retweets.

People dropped varied comments on the post. Some pointed that the man kept a cool head and the entire scene played out in a calm manner. Others couldn’t get over the way he chased away the robber.

Take a look at what people tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news