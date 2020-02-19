Man vs Wild motion poster: Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls are ready to take on the jungle. Watch

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:58 IST

TV host Bear Grylls has shared the first motion poster for the upcoming special episode of Man vs Wild, featuring actor Rajinikanth as a guest.

“Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery,” Grylls wrote on Twitter. He added, “@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way...”

The motion poster shows the actor and Grylls sitting on the hood of an SUV. Rajinikanth is sporting a beard and a cap, while Grylls is dressed in his usual jungle attire.

@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

The actor’s fans responded positively to the motion poster. “Thats so sweet of you. Thalaivar is an epitome of simplicity & U will be surprised millions of hearts beating, adoring HIM and yet HE will carry all that with a smile. On behalf of #Thalaivar Fans Inviting you to join us for the next FDFS, U R GUARANTEED. REAL ADVENTURE RIDE,” one person wrote. “Woowww. Dream combo in a single frame. This #MotionPoster itself looks massive, power of our #Superstar magic presence with you. We are waiting very eagerly to watch our #thalaivar in your journey sir,” wrote another.

Here are more reactions:

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year. The Rajinikanth episode was shot at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Grylls will also host an episode with actor Akshay Kumar.

