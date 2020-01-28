After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode, to be shot in Bandipur

tv

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:58 IST

TV presenter Bear Grylls will shoot a special episode of his survival show, Man vs Wild, with actor Rajinikanth. Times Now reports that the episode will be shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park, established in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger.

Grylls previously featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special guest on the long-running show, after the Indian General Elections of 2019. Speaking about the experience of having PM Modi on the show, Grylls had told ANI, “We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey. Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there’s a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis.”

Rajinikanth is one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in India, having worked across genres and industries in a career spanning over four decades. His next release is the cop action thriller Darbar.

It was announced on Monday that Grylls will be returning with another season of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls, which will feature Hollywood celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista.

Follow @htshowbiz for more