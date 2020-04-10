News updates from Hindustan Times: Dozens arrested in J&K’s Sopore for attending funeral of slain JeM commander & all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dozens arrested in J&K’s Sopore for attending funeral of slain JeM commander

Police have arrested more than a dozen people for joining the funeral of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander in Sopore area of north Kashmir in violation of government advisories against public gatherings during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rajasthan reports 57 new coronavirus cases, maximum on a single day

The state's Covid-19 cases have been doubling rapidly. They first doubled from 100 to 200 cases in three days between April 1 and April 4. Later, they doubled again from 200 to 400 cases between April 4 and April 9.

Delhi Police book 137 for not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday said that they had so far booked at least 137 people for violating a government order that made wearing of masks in public places mandatory.

WHO denies ignoring Taiwan early coronavirus warning

The World Health Organisation on Friday denied having brushed off a Taiwanese warning on human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus soon after its outbreak in China late last year.

‘Class reverse swing at 90 mph’: Ricky Ponting reveals ‘the best over’ he ever faced

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has said that Andrew Flintoff's fiery and magical over during the 2005 Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston was the "best over" he ever faced in his playing days.

Coronavirus lockdown: Manish Malhotra urges to remain positive, indulge in creative activities

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer and ace couturier Manish Malhotra advised people to remain positive and indulge in creative habits, amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.

This floating bin is sending Twitter into frenzy. Do you think it’s in the air too?

The Internet is the savior for a lot of people staying inside their homes, keeping them from feeling too bored or too cut off from the rest of world. But every now and then, the Internet throws netizens a curve ball that's not so easy to tackle.

Should Google pay news publishers? French watchdog’s latest ruling revives the debate

Google Search and Google News have increasingly become the gateway for users to consume news from different sources. As Google products gain more dominance, publishers are getting more and more reliant on Google for discovery and subsequently for traffic and also advertisements.

Watch: ‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle