Delhi Police book 137 for not wearing masks

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:53 IST

The Delhi Police on Friday said that they had so far booked at least 137 people for violating a government order that made wearing of masks in public places mandatory.

The north-west district led in terms of prosecution, with 32 offenders being booked from the area on Thursday. The south and north districts followed with 23 and 20 such cases respectively, said a statement released by the police .

All the alleged violators have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 that deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant. If convicted, they can be jailed for up to six months, or be fined Rs 1,000, or both.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had made it mandatory for people to wear masks while stepping out of their homes. Cloth masks too will be acceptable, he had said, adding that wearing of masks could “reduce the spread of Coronavirus substantially”.

District police officers said that they have dealt firmly with people they found on the streets without masks.

“The police officers on the ground are able to identify those who are regular and repeat offenders. If someone without a mask had a genuine reason, their response was considered before deciding to book him or her,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police of north-west district that booked the most number of violators.

“For example, if someone was just outside their house without a mask, they were warned not to repeat the mistake,” she said.

She said that the prosecution would get more strict as people get to know of the criminality of not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the police also acted against people trying to violate the lockdown during the Shab-e-Barat. In south district, an FIR under IPC section 188 was registered at Mehrauli police station after some people came out on the streets. In North district, 240 persons were detained before being let off.